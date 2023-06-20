ABC’s Karl on Plea Deal: ‘Effectively It Is a Big Victory for Hunter Biden’

ABC’s chief Washington correspondent Jonathan Karl said Tuesday on “The View” that Hunter Biden’s plea deal was a “big victory.”

President Joe Biden’s son reportedly agreed to plead guilty to two federal tax misdemeanors and will enter a diversion program related to a gun charge.

Karl said, “The Justice Department looked into this for five years, that this was an investigation undertaken by a Trump-appointed prosecutor. And he looked into this and now they’re not using the word exoneration but he has effectively been cleared of the major allegations. These are relatively minor, that he took this agreement. I think effectively it is a big victory for Hunter Biden all though he pleads guilty to criminal charges. He has the criminal side of it behind him. This investigation is effectively over now.”

He added, “I do think it’s where it stops barring new developments, with the Justice Department. Many Republicans have focused on one sentence in David Weiss’, the prosecutor’s statement on this where it says the investigation is ongoing. Our understanding from the District of Delaware U.S. Attorney’s office, that is boilerplate language barring Hunter Biden breaking his parole, this investigation is effectively done.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN