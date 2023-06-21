MSNBC’s Wallace: John Durham, Bill Barr, John Ratcliffe Are a ‘Nightmare for the Rule of Law’

MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace said Wednesday on her show “Deadline” that former special counsel John Durham, former Attorney General Bill Barr and former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe are “a nightmare for the rule of law.”

Wallace said, “Durham never had anything except a tip to open an investigation into Donald Trump. And that was something he couldn’t even answer for today.”

She continued, “This sliding doors experience of watching Durham tell us about something that he did for the last four years and think about Trump’s recent interviews and worry about what he would do with another four years. Because all of these people Bill Barr, Mr. Durham, the guy that was over at Intel, Ratcliffe, they are a nightmare for the rule of law. They make our country look silly. They make people around the world question our commitment to democracy and that is all justified. But the people he would bring in next make those people look Churchillian.”

Former CIA Director John Brennan said, “I think Donald Trump has said quite clearly he’s going to enact revenge if re-elected against the Biden people. I think it demonstrates the lengths to which they’re willing to go. Bill Barr he just recently has found the truth and now he’s criticizing Donald Trump. But if Donald Trump were to be re-elected God forbid what he would do.”

