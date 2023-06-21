Tim Scott: ‘Transgender Ideology Is Ruining Women’s Sports’

During Tuesday’s broadcast of a “Hannity” town hall event, Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC), a candidate for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, warned that so-called transgender ideology was threatening women’s athletics.

Scott, responding to a question from an audience member, called for sporting events at the collegiate level to be based on biological sex.

“Senator Scott, if elected, what will you do to protect women and girls from biological males competing against them in sports and using their locker room?” the woman asked.

“Transgender ideology is ruining women’s sports, and we have to put an end to that,” Scott replied. “It’s simple. I think that biological men should compete against biological men, period — end of conversation. I’ve met too many hardworking female athletes who’ve come to me and said, it is patently unfair that you all allow for biological males to compete against us. We worked our entire lives to be competitive, and then we lose a race to someone who has not had the same physical makeup that we do.”

