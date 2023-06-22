Hawley: Let’s Get to the Real Story — Did Joe Biden Get Bribed by Burisma?

Wednesday on FNC’s “Fox News Tonight,” Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) accused the White House of trying to “change the subject” regarding the Hunter Biden saga.

According to Hawley, the Biden administration hoped to distract from the bribery allegations that President Joe Biden and his son faced.

“Listen, I mean, this is all politics all the time,” he said. “It’s obvious to anybody who looks at it. You’re exactly right about the gun control issue, Kayleigh. I mean, clearly, when it comes to being a Biden or maybe a Clinton, then all of a sudden, we don’t care about gun violence. Oh, then we don’t care about firearms crimes, then it’s all fine. Same deal with this other plea deal on tax evasion. Give me a break. Let’s get to the real story. Did Joe Biden get bribed by Burisma through Hunter to the tune of $5 million, as the whistleblower for the FBI has alleged? That’s the real question here. Let’s see the proof.”

“[L]isten, when you’ve got a credible whistleblower at the FBI coming forward and saying they have had sources now for years, credible sources, saying that Joe Biden was bribed by a foreign agent when he was the sitting vice president of the United States,” Hawley added. “My question to them is — to the White House — why won’t you cooperate and exonerate Joe Biden? Why are you trying to hide these documents? Why are you trying to hide the source documents? Why did the FBI initially lie and say, oh, there are no such allegations, when in fact, they have credible sources making these allegations? Let’s make it all public. Let’s put it all in the public domain. Let’s let the American people decide. Let Joe Biden bring forward the facts. But Kayleigh, they don’t want to do that. They want to hide. They want to dissemble. They want to change the subject.”

