White House: ‘We’re Going to Be Able to Cooperate with’ China on Climate, ‘Maybe Even Some Economic and Trade Ideas’

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “José Díaz-Balart Reports,” White House National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby stated that the Biden administration is “going to be able to cooperate with” China on climate change and counterterrorism and “maybe even some economic and trade ideas.”

Kirby said, “Well, look, the President is very candid and forthright, I think as you know, and he speaks plainly about the situation he sees around the world. He speaks very proudly about the power of democracies. In fact, that’s what’s going on today, the oldest and largest democracies in the world, the leaders of those two countries having a chance to meet today. So, he’s very frank and candid about that, and he’ll continue to be. So, we’re also going to be frank and candid about talking to China about the things that matter to us and to our national security. Now, there are some things that we’re going to be able to cooperate with them on, climate change, counterterrorism, maybe even some economic and trade ideas. But there [are] also things where we don’t see eye to eye with the PRC, whether that’s the tensions over the Taiwan Strait or the way they’re bullying their neighbors in the South China Sea.”

