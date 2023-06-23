NBC’s Reilly: You’ve ‘Got to’ Consider ‘Garland’s Long History of Credibility’ and Word of Weiss when Looking at Hunter Whistleblower Claims

On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Chris Jansing Reports,” NBC News Justice Reporter Ryan Reilly stated that in viewing the whistleblower allegations on the handling of the Hunter Biden investigation, you have to weigh Attorney General Merrick Garland’s “long history of credibility and his former spot as a federal judge, along with the word of this Trump-appointed U.S. attorney” against the “sort of secondhand recollections” of the whistleblowers of conversations they were a part of.

Reilly said, “I think what you’ve essentially got to do is take Garland’s long history of credibility and his former spot as a federal judge, along with the word of this Trump-appointed U.S. attorney who said that he had ultimate authority in this matter, and then weigh it against these allegations that we are hearing from these whistleblowers, which are sort of secondhand recollections of what this U.S. attorney in Delaware was telling them during this one particular conversation. But from all of the available evidence thusfar, we’ve seen no indications that Merrick Garland interfered in this matter, and we’ve seen indications that, of course, Hunter Biden was ultimately charged in this matter, and this was something that seemed to be controlled in all by the U.S. attorney out of Delaware, who, of course, is a Trump appointee.”

