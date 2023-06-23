NBC’s Todd: Hunter Whistleblower Charges ‘Look Pretty Credible’ But ‘This Has Nothing to Do with China’

On Friday’s broadcast of NBC’s “MTP Now,” host Chuck Todd stated that the claims from whistleblowers about the handling of the Hunter Biden investigation “look pretty credible” but the claims — which include revelations about Hunter Biden’s business dealings in China and him using ties to his father, President Joe Biden, as leverage in these dealings in China — have “nothing to do with China,” and are just about what Hunter Biden did with his businesses.

Todd said, “For the longest time, all this whistleblower talk, it was not clear whether there was there there. These transcripts, who these people were, the second whistleblower. These look pretty credible.”

NBC News Senior Capitol Hill Correspondent Garrett Haake responded that the claims from the “serious” whistleblowers “haven’t gotten the same kind of breathless treatment that some of the other, more fantastical claims that have amounted to less have from Republican lawmakers.”

Todd then cut in to say, “Yeah, this has nothing to do with Ukraine. This has nothing to do with China, right? This is — goes back to just simply what he was doing with his business, right?”

Haake responded, “Right. I mean, there’s good, old-fashioned business malfeasance in here. Basically, paying for flights for prostitutes and writing them off as business expenses.”

