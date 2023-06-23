Pence: 15-Week National Abortion Ban Is ‘Winning Issue’ for GOP

Friday, former Vice President Mike Pence said he believes a 15-week national abortion ban would be a “winning issue” for the Republican Party in the 2024 elections.

Pence commented in a preview clip of an interview with anchor Shannon Bream for “Fox News Sunday” that will air this weekend.

Pence said, “It’s so much more important than politics to me, but I also think it’s a winning issue.”

He added, “I did this week call on every other candidate for the Republican nomination to support a minimum standard of a 15-week ban on abortion at the national level. That would aline American law with most of the counties in Europe that literally ban abortion after 12 to 15 weeks.”

Earlier at the annual conference for the Faith & Freedom Coalition, Pence said, “Let me say from my heart – the cause of life is the calling of our time and We must not rest, and we must not relent until we restore the sanctity of life to the center of American law in every state in this country.”

He added, “Every Republican candidate for president should support a ban on abortion before 15 weeks as a minimum nationwide standard.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN