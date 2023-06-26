GOP Rep. Tenney Says the ‘Real Story’ Is Joe Biden Used His Son Hunter for ‘Money Laundering, Tax Evasion’

Representative Claudia Tenney (R-NY) said Monday on Fox Business Network’s “Morning with Maria” she believed that the “real story” was President Joe Biden “used his son” Hunter Biden to enrich himself illegally.

Tenney said, “The FBI is dirty. These are dirty cops. This what is happened during this investigation. The Department of Justice engaged basically in obstructing justice, in preventing the story from coming out. They interfered to make sure that these IRS agents, who by the way were investigating a pornography ring, somehow end up with Hunter Biden’s story. This is an important part of the mix too. We can all focus on Hunter Biden but the real story here is Joe Biden and how Hunter Biden was the proxy for Joe and the family. This started, as Peter Schweizer pointed out, back when Joe Biden was vice president. He was peddling his influence, using his son.”

She added, “While he’s vice president we are seeing influence peddling we are seeing violation of ethics laws, violation of campaign financing. Then he becomes a private citizen but they’re still trying to get this money from Hunter Biden to Joe and this is how the relationship started and continues. So while he’s a private citizen this becomes money laundering, tax evasion and all those things that these IRS agents really stumbled upon, these whistleblowers that we heard from.”

Tenney added, “This has been going on for years, using his position to protect himself and also using his position, Joe Biden, to enrich himself and his family.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN