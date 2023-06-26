McCarthy: If IRS Whistleblower Claims Are True, We’re Going to Start AG Garland Impeachment Inquiries

Monday, during an appearance on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) reiterated a post to social media proclaiming the possibility of an impeachment inquiry into Attorney General Merrick Garland’s handling of the Hunter Biden investigation.

Reportedly, Garland may have interfered with an Internal Revenue Service (IRS) investigation into the younger Biden.

“Just so you know, Miranda Devine says that Joe Biden met with his business partners 12 times – 12 different times on 12 different deals perhaps,” host Brian Kilmeade said. “So this is according to, you know, Rob Walker, who was in on all this stuff, good friend, he’s all over the – all over the laptop. So, will this prompt you to do an impeachment inquiry?”

“Well, you apparently don’t follow me on Twitter because yesterday I laid out very clearly, by July 6, because of the allegation from the IRS because of the whistleblowers and the DOJ are Garland, what he is saying and what David Weiss are saying privately are two different things,” McCarthy said. “And if it comes true what the IRS whistleblower is saying, we’re going to start impeachment inquires on the attorney general because it – a matter of fact,, it shows that.”

