CNN’s Cooper: Trump’s Bravado Classified Docs Explanation ‘Fancier Word, Same BS’

Wednesday on “AC360,” host Anderson Cooper criticized former President Donald Trump’s explanation that he was using “bravado” when he told people at his New Jersey property he was holding classified material.

Cooper said, “When we left you last night, the former president had just floated a new explanation for the tape of him two summers ago apparently sharing a classified plan for attacking Iran, which he was not authorized to have, with people not authorized to see it. And that explanation now is I was just BS-ing people. He didn’t say BS. He said it was bravado, fancier word, same BS.”

In the audio, Trump said, “See, as president I could have declassified it. Now I can’t, you know, but this is classified.”

Cooper added, “It sounds pretty clear, doesn’t it? These are the papers, he says. This, he says, is secret information. I could have declassified it. This is still a secret. Last night speaking to ABC News, he said, he wasn’t really showing his guests anything secret at all. He said, quote, ‘I would say it was bravado, if you want to know the truth it was bravado. I was holding up papers and talking about them, but I had no documents.'”

