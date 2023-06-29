Behar: SCOTUS ‘Rolling Back’ Affirmative Action May Lead to Getting ‘Rid’ of Gay Rights

Joy Behar told her co-hosts Thursday on ABC’s “The View” that after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled to repeal affirmative action in college admissions, the court will attempt to “get rid” of “gay rights” next.

Behar said, “I resent the legacy thing because I was the first one in my family to go to college and then I had cousins who followed.”

She continued, “But the other thing I would say about this is that it plays into what the talk is on the right about post-racial society that we’re living in, you know? Because we elected a black president, they think that racism is over. It’s not.”

She added, “And that’s what bothers me about this, about this rolling back. And also what bothers me also, is that what’s next? Gay marriage?”

Behar concluded, “I mean, they want to get rid of abortion rights, which they practically have done. Now it’ll be gay rights.”

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said, “Marriage equality was codified by the Senate, which is important because you can’t pull it back now.”

Behar said, “But they’re trying to do something.”

Griffin said, “Yeah, it’s the states are trying to target.”

