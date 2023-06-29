Biden Awkwardly Walks Off MSNBC Set While He’s Still On Air

President Joe Biden ended his MSNBC interview by awkwardly walking across the studio while the cameras were still rolling Thursday on “Deadline.”

Biden said, “I’ll be a president for every American whether they voted for me or not.”

Wrapping up the interview with the 46th president, host Nicole Wallace said, “Mr. President, thank you.”

Standing up to shake Wallace’s hand, Biden said, “Thank you, thank you, thank you.”

As Wallace said, “Don’t go anywhere. It’s a very exciting day around here. We’ll have reaction and analysis to everything we just heard,” Biden walked behind the host, still in the live shot.

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN