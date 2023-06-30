Dem Rep. Frost: ‘Corrupt’ Supreme Court ‘Not Working with the Best Interest of the American People in Mind’

Representative Maxwell Frost (D-FL) said Friday on MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports” that the recent decisions by the Supreme Court show it was “corrupt, and the fact it’s not working with the best interest of the American people in mind.”

Mitchell asked, “What are your concerns briefly about the other case which could have widespread implications for LGBTQ people but also for other minorities in public accommodations down the road.”

Frost said, “I’m incredibly disheartened by what we have seen from the Supreme Court today both on student debt and as it relates to LGBTQ rights. It’s important for people to know that decision was based on something that hasn’t yet happened. It was based on the hypothetical that came from a mind of a bigoted lady who was in that case. That itself also sets a dangerous standard.”

“How many more Supreme Court decisions will be based on something that hasn’t happened yet?” He continued. “This is part of the reason why we need to call out this corrupt court, and the fact it’s not working with the best interest of the American people in mind,. This is part of the reason why elections are so important so we can actually put justices on the court that can do their job in the right way and not be corrupt and unethical. We have not seen that from this court thus far.”

“We’ll continue tool fight and we’re working on mobilizing folks both on the affirmative action,” Frost added. “We have to continue to organize because this fight isn’t over to protect student loan debt forgiveness. The president still has tools he can use, and we’ll push to ensure he uses them.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN