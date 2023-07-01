Ingraham: Those Expecting Reparations After Student Loan Ruling Were ‘Played for a Fool’

Friday, FNC host Laura Ingraham opened her program by warning those expecting reparations based on promises from Democratic politicians will suffer the same disappointment as those who expected student loan forgiveness.

Earlier in the day, the high court ruled against President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program.

According to “The Ingraham Angle” host, those anticipating a different outcome on reparations were being “played for a fool.”

“They couldn’t eliminate the student loans through legislation, or at least tried to do that,” she said. “But they didn’t. Instead, they pretended to do something that never had a chance of surviving the Supreme Court’s scrutiny. So if you’re someone who voted for the Democrats because you thought your student loans were going to be forgiven, or if you voted for Democrats because you thought thayou werere going to get a big pile of money in the form of reparations? Well, I’m here to tell you that you were played for a fool.”

“The Left knew exactly what they were doing,” Ingraham added. “They knew that this wasn’t going to, you know, in any way be upheld by the court. And they don’t have any intention of writing checks to anyone for reparations.”

