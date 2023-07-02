Nikki Haley: ‘I Absolutely Would Sign’ 15-Week National Abortion Ban

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley (R), a 2024 GOP candidate, said on this week’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday” that as president, she would sign a federal abortion ban after 15 weeks.

Host Shannon Bream said, “Another contender in the race, former Vice President Pence was here last week on “Fox News Sunday.” He reiterated call everybody on the GOP side should commit to a national ban on abortion at 15 weeks. You have said it is not realistic. So if you got a red wave in ’24 and you are President Haley, what would you agree if you had the votes? Where would you draw the line? Do you think a national ban is appropriate?

Haley said, “We need to look at this and say, how do we make sure we save as many babies as we can and support as many moms as we can. And so in order to do that, we’re gonna have to say how do we get 60 votes and I think that we should find consensus.”

She added, “Consensus on the fact that let’s encourage more adoptions that are good quality adoptions, consensus on the fact that we should have contraception —that contraception should be available and consensus that no state law should put a woman in jail or give her the death penalty for having an abortion. Let’s start there and whatever 60 Senate votes come to, whether that’s 15 weeks, I absolutely would sign it.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN