Brendan Buck: DeSantis Pride Month Ad ‘Not the Future of the Republican Party’

Former adviser to House Speakers John Boehner (R-OH) and Paul Ryan (R-WI), Brendan Buck said Monday on MSNBC’s “Ana Cabrera Reports” that 2024 hopeful Gov. Ron DeSantis’s (R-FL) wrapping Pride Month campaign video released over the weekend is not the future of the Republican Party.

Cabrera said, “So that ad was released on June 30, the last day of Pride month. Brendan, your reaction first to the DeSantis campaign ad, especially again at the end of Pride month. Do you see that resonating with voters?”

Buck said, “So, I don’t. And it’s the kind of thing that you would expect from a fringe candidate, not the person who is second in the race. You know, the most notable alternative to Donald Trump.”

He continued, “I don’t think it’s good politics. Look, the Republican Party has had a bad history on these issues, but I’m fairly confident that we’ve moved forward quite a bit. And that what Ron DeSantis is talking about is not the future of the Republican Party.”

Buck added, “The one caveat that I will say that maybe this is, there is some strategy here for Ron DeSantis. Ron DeSantis’s entire brand has been built around making enemies. Getting people on the left, not to like him. And if I’m looking for a rationale for this, it’s that he was throwing out more red meat to stir up controversy, to remind people that he has made a lot of enemies on the left. Who your enemies are is currency in the Republican Party today.”

He concluded, “So that might be what he’s up to. But long-term poli istics, someone who trying to make the case that he is a credible, electable alternative to Donald Trump, it makes absolutely no sense.”

