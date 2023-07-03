Litman: Trump Is ‘Toast Legally,’ His Only Escape Is a GOP President

Former U.S. Attorney Harry Litman said Monday on MSNBC’s “The Beat” that former President Donald Trump is “toast legally.”

When asked about a senior campaign official for Trump, Susie Wiles, who met with DOJ investigators multiple times, Litman said, “Well, it’s pretty obvious she has some testimony to give. But what it really underscores for the legal, political link is the people who are really close to him, including Evan Corcoran, who is still involved, Giuliani is on the outs now because he wasn’t paid, but we’re talking about all the self-inflicted wounds by Trump, and now the people are running in. It was really telling to me last week, that after the deputy on elections committee that had been in charge of the false electors testified, that’s when his boss and then Rudy Giuliani came in and said, ‘Is it too late. Can we maybe give information too?’ So even as they’re the last vestige of loyalists to Trump, they’re also becoming some of the last witnesses for Smith. That’s quite a, you know, double roll.”

He added, “Just generally on the political-legal count. it seems to me and has seen for a while, he is toast legally. But he’s got this one strange escape route. If we or a Republican can win the election, and he can make DOJ stand down. That’s his only legal strategy. It’s a stra,nge one. But there is no other I think, escape route for him under the conventional legal process.”

