Fmr. Dem Sen. Heitkamp on SCOTUS Loan Ruling: Congress Didn’t Do Its Job and Expected SCOTUS to Approve Executive Overreach

On Monday’s broadcast of CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” CNBC Contributor and former Sen. Heidi Heitkamp (D-ND) responded to Democrats complaining about the Supreme Court’s decision on President Joe Biden’s student loan plan by stating that the ruling “is all about Article I and people not doing their job and expecting the court to be okay with executive orders” that President Biden himself doubted he had the authority to do. She also argued that those who don’t like the decision need to elect enough people to pass the legislation that they want rather than toying with the Supreme Court.

Heitkamp stated, “I think even the President himself at one point said, I don’t have the authority to do this. So, I don’t think it’s a big surprise.”

Later, she added that while she thinks there is a “partisan” Supreme Court as a result of the elimination of the filibuster for Supreme Court nominees, but the members of the court were nominated and confirmed according to the legal process and those who don’t like its rulings should win elections. She added that “if you don’t like the outcome of what happened with student loan debt, then elect enough people to basically provide legislation that provides student loan relief. And so, when you look at it, this is all about Article I and people not doing their job and expecting the court to be okay with executive orders. And that’s a problem in the country.”

