Clyburn on Biden’s Low Approval Rating: January 6 ‘Has Soured the Public,’ They Don’t Trust Leaders

House Assistant Minority Leader Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC) said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports” that President Joe Biden has a low approval rating because the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021 “soured the public.”

Mitchell said, “Tell me about the president’s disapproval ratings and how you counteract that. He’s not getting credit for his economic achievements.”

Clyburn said, “No, he’s not. And a lot of it has to do with the fact that people are in a pretty sour mood. I have been just studying politics pretty much all of my life. I have been really taking a hard look at where we are today in the scheme of things, and comparing it to where this country was back in 1876 when the vision and the country was at stark then as it is now.”

He added, “I’ve been saying for a long time, those people who put together the January 6 events, I think they studied what happened back in 1876 and how the election was thrown into the House of Representatives and how Rutherford B. Hayes became president of the United States by one vote. I think this is what they were trying to do on January 6. And I think that a lot of what is going on has soured the public in such a way that they don’t have the trust that they used to have for our institutions and for our political leaders.”

