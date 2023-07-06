FNC’s, JHU’s Dr. Makary: Tech Censored Academic Research on Natural Immunity, Harvard Medical Professors on Vaccines

On Thursday’s broadcast of Fox News Radio’s “Guy Benson Show,” Fox News Medical Contributor and Johns Hopkins University Professor Dr. Marty Makary commented on the court ruling on a lawsuit over the Biden administration’s tech censorship efforts and noted that social media platforms suppressed completely accurate information and legitimate people like Harvard Professor of Medicine Dr. Martin Kulldorff for his views on vaccinating children and even went as far as suppressing the sharing of academic research on natural immunity. Makary also stated that the ruling helps claw back freedom that is “desperately needed in science.”

Makary said, [relevant remarks begin around 23:50] “This judge basically gave us some of our freedom back, and it’s desperately needed in science. Facebook censored accurate information about vaccine side effects. Twitter censored a Harvard Professor who questioned the COVID vaccine in healthy children. Google censored any speculation that COVID came from the lab. LinkedIn censored my JAMA study that I posted that natural immunity was effective and that the antibodies were persistent. It was just data. I was just posting data from our top medical journal that my Johns Hopkins colleagues and I coauthored and they took it down.”

