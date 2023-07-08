Brooks: Sending Cluster Munitions to Ukraine Shows We Have ‘No Other Munitions to Send’ and Ukraine’s Advance Isn’t Going So Well

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks stated that the decision by the Biden administration to send cluster munitions to Ukraine is an indication that “there are no other munitions to send” to Ukraine and that military supply chains are in bad shape. He also stated that the decision to send the cluster munitions seems to be an indication “that the Ukraine advance is not going so great, in part because of the lack of munitions, but in part, because the areas are all mined up.”

Brooks said, “I think it says a couple of things: One, apparently, there were — there are no other munitions to send. And so, if that — you have horrible choices in war, and I understand why they made the decision. I think it says a few other things, though: One, why do they have no other munitions to send? What was wrong with our supply chains that they — we don’t have normal artillery shells to send? Second, it says that the Ukraine advance is not going so great, in part because of the lack of munitions, but in part, because the areas are all mined up.”

