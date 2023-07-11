Tapper: Tuberville on Reparations Was ‘Most Abjectly Racist Statement’ from a Senator In My Life

CNN anchor Jake Tapper said Tuesday on his show “The Lead” that Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) made the “most abjectly racist statement” he has heard from a U.S. Senator in his life.

Tapper, network host Kaitlan Collins and political contributor Nia-Malika Henderson were discussing several of Tuberville’s recent comments about White nationalism.

Henderson said, “What I think Tommy Tuberville is up to is sort of trying to mainstream white nationalist ideology, mainstream the term white nationalism.”

Tapper then played a clip of Tuberville speaking about Democrats at a rally last October.

Tuberville said, “Some people say, ‘Well, they’re soft on crime.’ No, they’re not soft on crime. They’re pro-crime. They want crime! They want crime because they want to take over what you got. They want to control what you have. They want reparation because they think the people that do the crime are owed that. Bullshit! They are not owed that!”

Tapper said, “So, just to be pretty clear here, Senator Tuberville – in addition to falsely saying Democrats want crime, that’s a quote, ‘They want crime, they want reparations’ – that is the discussion about whether the descendants of slaves should be paid reparations. ‘They want reparations because they think the people that do the crime are owed that.’ That is, the most abjectly racist statement I have heard from a U.S. Senator in my life.”

