DeSantis: 5 Million Illegal Immigrants Arriving Under Biden Should Have to Face Law Enforcement

According to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), a candidate for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, the estimated 5 million illegal immigrants who have entered the United States during the Biden presidency should have to face law enforcement “like everybody else.”

During an appearance on FBN’s “Varney & Company,” DeSantis was asked what should happen to those individuals. Without offering specifics, DeSantis made the statement and discussed the consequences of Biden’s border policy.

“I just wonder what we’re going to do with the 5 million who have come into our country since Joe Biden was the president,” host Stuart Varney said. “I mean, well, they’re not going to go back voluntarily. And it doesn’t look like we’re going to force them out with ICE. What are we going to do with them?”

“Well, no, you absolutely can enforce the law, Stuart,” DeSantis responded. “I think at the end of the day, we can debate what type of immigration policy we want, but whatever we have needs to be enforced. And I think you’ve had millions of people that have come. They’ve made bogus asylum claims, and they basically manipulated the system to be here. I absolutely think that they should have to face typical law enforcement like everybody else would have to do.”

“It’s imposed a huge burden on our society,” he continued. “It’s obviously helped provide cover for drug cartels to engage in really unspeakable conduct, whether it’s human trafficking, whether it’s bringing all the fentanyl in, to where now in every corner of the country there are communities where mothers are losing kids to fentanyl overdose. So it’s been a huge, huge problem to have Biden’s policy. That ends on day one when I’m president.”

