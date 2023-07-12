CNN’s Pérez: FBI Says They Were Just Flagging ‘Potential Violations’ of Twitter Rules, They Aren’t a Lefty Organization

On Tuesday’s broadcast of “CNN Tonight,” CNN Senior Justice Correspondent Evan Pérez said that people “who have been dealing with the FBI over the years,” and know people in the FBI know “this is far from a left-wing Commie organization that it’s being portrayed [as] by Republicans” and that the FBI says “they were just simply telling these social media companies, here are some violations — potential violations, of your own terms of services.”

Pérez said, “The Republicans believe that the FBI has been politicized, they believe that the FBI is against conservatives. Of course, for you and me, who have been dealing with the FBI over the years, certainly, knowing a lot of people who work at the FBI, this is far from a left-wing Commie organization that it’s being portrayed [as] by Republicans on Capitol Hill. But that’s the reality of where we are right now, is that Republicans believe that, certainly, in the last couple of years, the FBI has been helping or prodding social media companies to censor the views of conservatives, for instance, and they’ve spent a lot of time investigating that. They believe that the FBI has been certainly biased against Donald Trump and against Republicans in general.”

He continued, “That is far from the reality that, of course, the FBI responds to. And they say that, obviously, these investigations that they’ve been doing, especially of Donald Trump, and certainly of January 6, are not about conservatives, they’re about people who break the law, and that’s what they have been going after. And as far as the criticism of their work with…the social media companies to try to get down some of the disinformation, they say it has nothing to do with conservative views, they say they were just simply telling these social media companies, here are some violations — potential violations, of your own terms of services.”

