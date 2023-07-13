Chris Christie: As President I Would Increase Ukraine War Aid

Former Gov. Chris Christie (R-NJ), a candidate for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, said Thursday on NewsNation’s “Cuomo” that he would increase the military aid the United States is giving Ukraine.

Anchor Chris Cuomo asked, “You are president the war is still going in Ukraine and they need more fighter jets. They need more missiles. People are carping about the money here at home the case is iffy that they understand that this is a proxy war for the United States, that Ukraine is fighting back Russia in a way that the United States would have to do otherwise. Do you maintain the current commitment? Do you expand it or you contract it?”

Christie said, “I increase it because right now with the Biden administration is doing is giving them just enough weapons not to lose. I want and have every weapon they need to be able to win. This is a proxy war not just against Russia, but as you know, it’s a proxy war against China. China is funding this Russian war through their purchase of Russian oil. They are coordinating with Iran to provide deadly weapons to the Russian army and they are watching what we’re going to do.”

Cuomo said, “The party doesn’t like it.”

Christie said, “You know what the job of a leader is” It is not to follow polls. It is the change polls. I will go out there make the argument, and I will change minds, and I will change hearts.”

