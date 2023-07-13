Raskin: Republican Investigation into Biden in ‘Alice in Wonderland Territory’

Representative Jamie Raskin (D-MD) said Thursday on “CNN This Morning” that the Republican investigations in President Joe Biden have gotten to “Alice in Wonderland territory.”

Raskin was discussing House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) and his colleagues investigating allegations by Gal Luft, who was indicted last year.

Raskin said, “They are out there playing spy-versus-spy with these people who are basically using the Oversight Committee of the United States House of Representatives as a dupe. This guy is in hiding. He is a fugitive and he is using his ability to wow the members of the majority of the Oversight Committee to wrap himself in some kind of legitimacy or authority. It’s kind of like with what George Santos did with the Republican Party. They are attracting con men.”

Anchor Pamela Brown asked, “Comer said, ‘Look, he might be a bad guy, clearly, but I still want to talk to him.’ Isn’t possible he could have credible information that could help the investigation?”

Raskin said, “He has been indicted for making false statements. This is the person we are going to rely on? When all of these matters have already been considered by Donald Trump’s own Department of Justice. We are talking about William Barr, we are talking about Trump’s U.S. Attorney in the Western District of Pennsylvania. They already looked at all of this evidence or alleged evidence, but they looked at these tips, and they led nowhere. Now they are recycling the same old Giuliani allegations through the guise of this guy who wants to wrap himself in the cloak of the House Oversight Committee. We have got Senator Ron Johnson on the other side of Capitol Hill saying he should be given immunity. In other words, he should be given a clean slate for all of his arms trafficking crimes and false statement crimes and failing to register as an agent for the Chinese government, so he can talk to the Oversight Committee about tips that have already been throughly discredited and repudiated by Donald Trump’s own Department of Justice. So we are really in Alice in Wonderland territory now.”

