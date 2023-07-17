Biden Campaign Co-Chair: Biden’s Approval Is Bad Because of ‘Culture Wars’ and ‘Displays of Racism’

On Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Beat,” Biden 2024 Campaign Co-Chair Cedric Richmond blamed President Joe Biden’s approval rating on a “very challenging” environment for the country’s mood that is due to “so much chaos and confusion and division and so many culture wars or so many acts and displays of racism,” and stated that Biden’s approval ratings aren’t the campaign focus right now.

Guest host Melissa Murray asked, “So, I mentioned some good economic numbers at the top. With those good numbers, it stands to reason, why is the President’s approval rating still only hovering at around 40%? What’s going on here?”

Richmond answered, “I would love to say we sit around and just look at the President’s approval ratings. We don’t. We focus on those challenges that are facing our American families, and to the extent that there’s so much chaos and confusion and division and so many culture wars or so many acts and displays of racism, if you ask me if the mood of the country is in a great place, I would say that the environment itself is very challenging. But, as we make our case, I think people will clearly see that we’re on the side of uniting this country, moving it forward, and we’re going to ignore the noise from all of those who would wish to divide or distract the country. And so, 40% is a real number, and I’ll take your word at it, but that’s just not our focus right now.”

