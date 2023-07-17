Kirby: White House ‘Did the Best They Could’ with Cocaine Investigation

White House aide John Kirby said on this week’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday” that the inconclusive investigation into who brought cocaine into the West Wing was handled properly.

Anchor Shannon Bream asked, “I want to talk about a national security issue that is domestic and that is cocaine in the White House.”

She added, “Certainly you can understand that Americans, many of them, first of all, are aghast that there was ever cocaine in the White House. We heard reports of marijuana a couple of times found there last year as well. But more importantly it is that the case was closed in less then two weeks.”

Kirby said, “I can’t really speak to the investigation done by the Secret Service. They did the best they could to track down how it got there and who it might belong too. They just we’re not able to come up with any forensic evidence that proves it. But of corse we take this seriously. This is not the kind of thing we want to see happen. It did happen to the visitors lobby area just outside the main West Wing. It is a highly trafficked area. We are going to take a look at how that happened and if there are things we could do to prevent that in the future we will certainly do that. No one is happy about this.”

