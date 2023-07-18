CNN’s King: Jack Smith Getting Subway for Lunch Was ‘Message’ to Trump

CNN anchor John King said Tuesday on “CNN News Central” that Special Counsel Jack Smith going to Subway for lunch was a “message” to former President Donald Trump.

King said, “I’m fascinated to see what the special counsel brings forward, understandably, you focus on January 6 because of the violence that day, because it played out again, an attempted coup right before our eyes. But the case they are trying to make, if you listen to the witnesses, people who were at Donald Trump’s side in the campaign, in the White House in the weeks after, is that this all actually started before the election when they said if we lose, we are going to say we won.”

He continued, “And so it’s really interesting to see how big of a case does Smith want to bring. And just one last point. Jack Smith, remember when the classified documents target letter, when Trump announced that there’s a lot of commentary, you know, is Jack Smith making a mistake here? In leaving this all to Donald Trump? And then they released the indictment and we all said, wow! Wow! We read it. We saw the documentation, we saw the level of detail.”

King added, “Jack Smith going to Subway today is a message to Donald Trump. Donald Trump tries to intimidate people. He tries to bully people. He tries to scare you away. That was Jack Smith, with no words and a simple $5 sub in his hand, saying I’m here. I’m not going anywhere.”

Anchor Dana Bash said, “Yeah, the imagery was, was intentional and spoke volumes.”

