Dem Rep. Lofgren: If Trump Became President Again, Constitution, Democracy Would Be ‘at Risk’

Representative Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) said Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports” that if former President Donald Trump became president again, the Constitution and our democracy would be at risk.

Guest host Peter Alexander said, “Let me ask if you I can specifically as we talk about this breaking news, the former president remains the front runner, to be the Republican nominee for president again in 2024. You’ve heard his public comments as it relates to these indictments, the possible indictments. Some of them were autocratic statements, his critics have been very quick to point out. What do you believe is at risk for the country if former President Trump returns to the White House?”

Lofgren said, “The preservation of the Constitution and our democracy, to be blunt. He has the intention, he’s even said this, he intends to suspend parts of the Constitution if he is reelected. Certainly he intends to destroy the three branches of government that keep each other in check, and to take all the power for himself. I think what he’s outlined is very threatening to our democracy. I hope that voters are mindful of that.”

She added, “It is disturbing that some of my colleagues here on the other side of the aisle who on the 6th and the 7th said in public and on the record that it was the ex-president’s responsibility, he did this. Now they’re trying to somehow change it into something else. They know better. They’re putting our democracy at risk by defending this absolutely indefensible conduct with this absurd whataboutism. One of the things I remember in law school they told you, if you can’t dazzle them with brilliance, baffle them with BS. And that’s what these guys are doing, trying to baffle us.”

