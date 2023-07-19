Dershowitz: Hunter Plea Deal Can’t Be Accepted As Is, ‘We Can’t Trust’ This DOJ and Weiss Has Too Many ‘Restrictions’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “The Record,” Harvard Law Professor and Newsmax Legal Analyst Alan Dershowitz stated that we cannot trust the Department of Justice “to investigate the son of the man who appointed everybody in the Justice Department” and U.S. Attorney David Weiss “is not able to do the job with the restrictions that have been placed on him.” Dershowitz also argued that Hunter Biden’s plea deal shouldn’t be accepted without investigating what kind of jurisdiction Weiss had.

Dershowitz said, “Weiss is not able to do the job with the restrictions that have been placed on him. We need to either give him the status of a special prosecutor, an independent prosecutor or create one. We can’t trust this Justice Department to investigate the son of the man who appointed everybody in the Justice Department, even if they didn’t — if he didn’t technically appoint this person. The American people have no faith in Weiss. They have no faith in the Justice Department. They have no faith that we’re seeing administration of justice fairly.”

He continued, “It’s not going to work to have the Democrats investigate the Republicans, the Republicans investigate the Democrats. We need somebody of extraordinary credibility, with no limitations on his authority, to look into all of these issues and tell the American people, look, this is the truth, the nonpartisan, the objective truth.”

Dershowitz further stated that there is a huge problem with merging the politically-appointed Attorney General and prosecution.

Dershowitz added, “I hope the judge doesn’t accept the plea bargain…without asking questions about who’s telling the truth regarding the jurisdiction of Weiss. The plea bargain may be based on an incomplete investigation and not in the interests of justice.”

