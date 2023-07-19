IRS Whistleblower Ziegler: We Were Told ‘We Can’t Ask’ Questions Related to President Biden, It Took ‘Approvals’

EXCLUSIVE: Hunter Biden IRS whistleblower Joseph Ziegler tells @CBS_Herridge anytime IRS investigators potentially wanted to ask questions related to President Biden, they were told "That's gonna take too much approvals. We can't ask those questions." pic.twitter.com/aitPxKpyUb

During a portion of an interview with CBS News released on Wednesday, IRS Special Agent Joseph Ziegler, one of the whistleblowers on the Hunter Biden investigation, stated that he can’t comfortably say if President Joe Biden received any financial benefit from his son’s dealings because “Any time we potentially wanted to go down the road of asking questions related to the President,” investigators were told, “We can’t ask those questions” because it would require too many “approvals” to do so.

CBS News Senior Investigative Correspondent Catherine Herridge asked, “Did you uncover evidence that President Biden financially benefited from his son’s deals?”

Ziegler responded, “I don’t feel comfortable answering that question.”

Herridge then asked Ziegler why he doesn’t feel comfortable answering that question, and Ziegler answered, “Any time we potentially wanted to go down the road of asking questions related to the President, it was, that’s going to take too [many] approvals. We can’t ask those questions. And it created an environment that was very hard to deal with.”

Herridge then asked, “It’s a politically sensitive case, wouldn’t it require additional approvals?”

Ziegler answered, “Yes, I do understand that aspect. But it would be like, well, let’s think about it, let’s put that on the back burner.”

