Cruz: ‘Barbie’ Movie Designed for Chinese Censors

Wednesday, during an appearance on FNC’s “Jesse Watters Primetime,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) criticized the new “Barbie” movie, which he argued was being used to “kiss up” to the Communist Chinese government.

The Texas Republican touted his Script Act, which would prohibit U.S. military assets from being used in movies that succumb to Chinese pressure.

“Look, that’s exactly what’s going on here,” he said. “Obviously, the little girls that are going to see ‘Barbie,’ none of them are going to have any idea what those dashes mean. This is really designed for the eyes of the Chinese censors, and they’re trying to kiss up to the Chinese Communist Party because they want to make money selling the movie in China. And sadly, Jesse, this is a pattern we’ve seen of lots of Hollywood movie studios allowing China to censor American movies.”

“And I’ve got to tell you. I introduced legislation, it’s called the Script Act that says the federal government will not allow movie makers to use U.S. government assets, things like jets, or tanks or ships or helicopters,” Cruz continued. “If they allow the Chinese government to censor their films, and my legislation in substantial parts passed in December of last year. Just a few weeks ago, the Pentagon put out the official guidance saying if you let China censor your movies, you’re not getting U.S. assets. Sadly, the ‘Barbie’ movie — they didn’t have any F-35s with Barbie flying on them, so it didn’t have leverage over them.”

