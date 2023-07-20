NBC’s Vitali: GOP Investigating Hunter Probe with ‘So-Called Whistleblowers’

On Thursday’s broadcast of NBC’s “MTP Now,” NBC News Capitol Hill Correspondent Ali Vitali said that Republicans in Congress will use the FBI 1023 form on the Biden family and Ukraine that was released by Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) earlier in the day “to bolster these investigations that we saw them do earlier this week with IRS so-called whistleblowers about Hunter Biden” and how the tax investigation into President Joe Biden’s son was handled.

Vitali said that the 1023 form is “not exactly a clean win or loss” for either Republicans or Democrats, but “Republicans are going to point to this continuously as a clear sign of wrongdoing or potential wrongdoing and use it to continue to bolster these investigations that we saw them do earlier this week with IRS so-called whistleblowers about Hunter Biden saying that they — that he was given a lenient deal by the Department of Justice for his tax violations. This is yet another page of that as we watch the Senate and the House move forward, on the House side, using the power of the gavel to continuously beat this drum against the White House, and against his son, Hunter Biden.”

