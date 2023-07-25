Behar: Matt Gaetz Shouldn’t Complain About Barbie — ‘It’s Rated PG-13, Seems Like His Crowd’

Joy Behar told her co-hosts Tuesday on ABC’s “The View” that Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) shouldn’t complain about the Barbie movie because, given its PG-13 rating, it seemed “like his crowd.”

Discussing clips of conservatives commenting on the movie, co-host Whoopi Goldberg said, “It’s a movie about a doll. I thought y’all would be happy she doesn’t have any genitalia, no sex involved. Ken has no genitalia, so he can’t be doing — it’s a doll movie. The kids know it’s colorful and it’s Barbie. They haven’t lived through what the adults have lived through, so when they’re seeing this movie, that’s not how they’re looking at it. The kids are looking at it as a Barbie movie. You guys, I want you all to tell your daughters why you’re not taking them to see the Barbie movie. I want you to explain to them what’s wrong with Barbie.”

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said, “It kind of shows how the right-wing influencers are out of touch with actual Republicans. Every girlfriend of mine, Republican and Democrat, lined up this weekend to see it. There were memes. People were dressing up to go see it. It’s fun! Greta Gerwig is brilliant.”

She added, “I’m so taken back by some of these right-wing men who have all these thoughts on masculinity. Somehow the Barbie movie will make them feel emasculated. No, caring about it is the most emasculating thing I can think about.”

Behar said, “I read that Matt Gaetz complained about it even though he showed up in a pink suit but it’s rated PG-13, seems like his crowd,”

