MSNBC’s Weissmann Predicts Racketeering Charge for Trump in Georgia

MSNBC legal analyst and former Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew Weissmann said Tuesday on “Alex Wagner Tonight” that he believed Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis will indict former President Donald Trump under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Law.

Wagner asked, “In terms of the actual charges, we know about these individual statues, but when we have been talking about Fani Willis, the thing that often follows her name is RICO and or racketeering. If you are looking at this case, is your expectation that these are going to be individual charges or does this fold into a broader RICO, racketeering case?”

Weissmann said, “I think we could end up seeing both. This is one where you can have a sort of overarching RICO charge, and we know that Fani Willis has had some success at bringing those kinds of cases, but that doesn’t preclude her from also bringing these individual charges. So a jury would have all of that in front of them.”

He added, “So I kind of suspect that is what we are going to see because it’s really not an either or. We can see both of those. It’s a way of also with the RICO really able to bring in a wide range of evidence to fully explain exactly what happened. Then you could have individual charges that are predicated on specific conversations and specific tape recording and specific conduct. But then you have this overarching charge to lay out just the full scope of what she is alleging.”

