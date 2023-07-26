Christie: ‘Looks Like’ Mark Meadows Is Cooperating with DOJ’s Investigation into Trump

Former Gov. Chris Christie (R-NJ), a candidate for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchel Reports” that it “looks like” former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows is cooperating with the Justice Department’s investigation into events surrounding January 6, 2021.

While discussing a video of Meadows telling reporters he can’t talk about January 6, Mitchell asked, “Mark Meadows, as we pointed out, is not commenting. To your knowledge, you were still involved in the campaign up through the election night, and then into December, did he encourage the president’s extensive efforts to not concede and begin the process of trying to overturn the election?”

Christie said, “I don’t know because really, after I denounced Donald Trump on ABC on election night I was not involved in any of the meetings anymore. I don’t have any firsthand knowledge to that.”

He continued, “What I will say in watching that video is that looks to me like somebody who is cooperating with the federal government.”

Christie added, “The grand jury is secretive for the government. The government cannot reveal things but not for the witness. The witness is told as they leave you don’t have to answer any questions or talk about it but you are free to do so if you like. The only time you can’t do it is when the government has a cooperation agreement with you and they say, ‘No talking about this. The only time we want to hear you talking is when you are on the witness stand.’ That, to me, Mark Meadows looks like like a federal witness under a cooperation agreement. My guess is that’s what we are going to find out he is.”

