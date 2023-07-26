FL Curriculum Author: We’re Teaching ‘the Strength’ of Slaves and That ‘We Shall Overcome’ Became ‘We Did Overcome’

On Tuesday’s “Megyn Kelly Show,” Dr. William Allen — one of the authors of Florida’s social studies standards — defended the provision that instruction will include “how slaves developed skills which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit” and argued that the provision is about “attributing to the humanity of people enslaved the strength to survive” and is akin to how a person who gained strength from grief after a loss “doesn’t turn around and say, thanks for the loss. But, nevertheless, recognizes the strength gained,” And that the instruction under the provision will teach how “The people who learned to sing, we shall overcome may also learn to say, we did overcome.”

Allen said, “[S]omeone who survives an avalanche through resourcefulness and intelligence benefits from resourcefulness and intelligence. That person doesn’t turn around and say, thanks to the avalanche. Just as someone who gains strength after a long period of grief doesn’t turn around and say, thanks for the loss. But, nevertheless, recognizes the strength gained, recognizes survival in an avalanche, recognizes overcoming. The people who learned to sing, we shall overcome may also learn to say, we did overcome. … [N]obody’s attributing to slavery the positive influences, they are attributing to the humanity of people enslaved the strength to survive.”

