NBC: GOP ‘Making It Personal’ by Attacking Biden’s ‘Alleged Lack of Relationship’ with Grandkid He Won’t Acknowledge

On Wednesday’s edition of NBC’s “Hallie Jackson Now,” NBC News Correspondent Aaron Gilchrist said that Republicans are “making it personal,” by targeting President Joe Biden’s “relationship — or they say, lack thereof” with Hunter Biden’s child with Lunden Roberts, who President Joe Biden has repeatedly refused to acknowledge the existence of.

Gilchrist said, “Republican presidential candidates ramping up their attacks on the President and his family and making it personal, this time targeting his relationship — or they say, lack thereof — with one of Hunter Biden’s children.”

He added, “The child in question, just four years old, a girl Hunter Biden had with Lunden Roberts, who he says he had an encounter with while he was battling his cocaine addiction.” And “Republicans now looking to turn President Biden’s family story — long seen as a political strength — into a liability. The President has not counted this grandchild, his seventh, when he talks about them. Conservative outlets pointing out how the White House Christmas stocking this year did not include the little girl.”

The video of the report posted to the NBC News YouTube page referred to attacks on “Biden’s alleged lack of relationship with granddaughter” and the description referred to attacks on “President Joe Biden’s alleged lack of relationship with his seventh granddaughter who is Hunter Biden’s child.”

