NBC’s Nicholas: Biden Campaign Trying to Prevent Falls that Are ‘a Threat’ to Biden’s ‘Health and Safety’

On Tuesday’s edition of NBC’s “Morning News Now,” NBC News Senior White House Reporter Peter Nicholas expanded on a piece he wrote on how the Biden campaign is planning to deal with the issue of President Joe Biden’s health and age and stated that one plan is to decrease the likelihood that the President falls again by having him walk up a shorter staircase to reach Air Force One because these falls are “a threat to his health and safety.”

Nicholas said, “Well, one thing that they’re doing is trying to minimize the chances of another fall. These stumbles on the part of President Biden are embarassing. They’re a threat to his health and safety. And they reinforce concerns that voters already have, that, at 80 years old, he’s simply too old for the job. That’s what polling shows. So, they’re having him walk up a shorter staircase to get to Air Force One as opposed to taking the longer staircase that leads to that iconic doorway at the top of Air Force One. So, he’s going up to the belly of the plane, and that reduces the risk of a fall, that’s one thing.”

