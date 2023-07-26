NBC’s Nobles: GOP Will Try ‘to Find a Way to Seize’ on Plea Hearing to Show ‘Hunter Biden Has Bigger Problems’

During NBC’s coverage of the failure to reach a plea deal in the Hunter Biden case on Wednesday, NBC News Capitol Hill Correspondent Ryan Nobles stated that Republicans “are trying to find a way to seize on this court hearing today as evidence that Hunter Biden has bigger problems. Whether or not they will be successful on that aim and whether or not they’re going to be able to cut through the nuance of what happened here today, this was a legal proceeding, not a political one. But that doesn’t necessarily mean that’s how politicians in Washington are going to use it.”

Nobles stated that the case is “still a big problem” for Hunter’s lawyers, “Republicans have seized on any little detail that could potentially be negative or damaging as it relates to Hunter Biden and have amplified that in a major way, specifically trying to tie it to the current President, Joe Biden, even though they haven’t really been able to demonstrate concrete evidence to that end. So, there is no doubt that the Republican politicians in Washington right now are trying to find a way to seize on this court hearing today as evidence that Hunter Biden has bigger problems. Whether or not they will be successful on that aim and whether or not they’re going to be able to cut through the nuance of what happened here today, this was a legal proceeding, not a political one. But that doesn’t necessarily mean that’s how politicians in Washington are going to use it.”

