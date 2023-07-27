Hurd: Anyone Who Defends Trump In the Document Case ‘Is Complicit in Endangering America’

Republican presidential candidate former Rep. Will Hurd (R-TX) said Thursday on “CNN Primetime” that anyone who defended former President Donald Trump in the Mar-a-Lago documents case was “complicit in endangering America.”

Anchor Abby Phillip said, “Now we see in this indictment pretty clear evidence, allegations here that Trump was the one who directed his aides to try to delete surveillance footage, delete the server so federal investigators would not see what was on them.”

Hurd said, “Abby, I’ve never been indicted and I am not a lawyer, but if you are deleting evidence it is because you know you are committing a crime. Anybody who supports this, anybody who defends this, is complicit in endangering America, endangering men and women putting themselves in harm’s way every single day and every single night in order for us to enjoy these freedoms.”

He added, “Let me be clear about this, Donald Trump is not running for president to make America great again. Donald Trump is not running for president to defend our interests overseas. Donald Trump is not even running to represent the people that voted for him in 2016 and in 2020. Donald Trump is running for president in order for him to stay out of jail. These are serious crimes, serious accusations, and Donald Trump is a national security risk and he needs to be beaten in a primary so we can be done with him once and for all.”

