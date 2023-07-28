DeSantis: Trump Attacked States Trying to Protect Locker Rooms and Bathrooms

During an interview with SiriusXM’s “The Megyn Kelly Show” that took place on Thursday and aired on Friday, 2024 Republican presidential candidate Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) stated that his 2024 rival former President Donald Trump was “a pioneer in injecting men into women’s competitions,” and has “also opposed things like protecting locker rooms and bathrooms. When he was running, he said North Carolina shouldn’t have done that when they did it.”

DeSantis stated, “[H]e had been a pioneer in injecting men into women’s competitions, because he was doing that with beauty pageants way, way back in the day, ten years ago or whatnot. And then he’s also opposed things like protecting locker rooms and bathrooms. When he was running, he said North Carolina shouldn’t have done that when they did it. So, that, I think is not where our voters are on that. I think our voters believe that standing up for women and girls means protecting their right to compete with integrity and protecting things like bathrooms and locker rooms. And so, he just was — had been very clear on that issue. And I don’t think that’s where our voters are.”

Host Megyn Kelly asked, “Do you think he may have changed? ’15 vs. now is a lifetime on the issue of the trans rights thing.”

DeSantis answered, “I don’t know. I think that it wasn’t just that he had kind of a flippant opinion on it. He was really one of the leaders in making this a big issue culturally and nationally.”

