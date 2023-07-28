GOP Rep. Burchett: Biden Requires Us to Report $600 Transactions While His Son Dodges Taxes

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN) stated that there “is a two-tiered system. It’s the Biden crime family and the rest of America.” And noted the provision in the American Rescue Plan that President Joe Biden signed in 2021 that requires people to report $600 transactions and contrasted requiring people to report $600 transactions to the IRS with how Hunter Biden has been treated for failing to pay his taxes.

Burchett said, “One of the things that is an impeachable offense is bribery, and this is clearly where this is headed. There is no other reason for this — for, I mean, Burisma, what in the world would they be giving Hunter Biden $5 million, and then another Biden family member $5 million for? This is what they attacked Trump for and they had no evidence, and now we’ve got a clear money trail and now we don’t even have any proof if they paid any dadgum taxes. Heck, if I sell $600 worth of stuff on eBay, I get a letter from the IRS. This is ridiculous. This is a two-tiered system. It’s the Biden crime family and the rest of America.”

