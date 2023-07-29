Dershowitz: Prosecutors Gave Hunter a Deal ‘For Nothing,’ on ‘Open and Shut’ Case, Which Never Happens

On Friday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “The Record,” Harvard Law Professor Alan Dershowitz stated that the proposed Hunter Biden plea deal was “the opposite” of how plea deals usually work because it actually sent a message that “we don’t want to hear from you. We don’t want you to testify. We don’t want you to get other people in trouble.” And was done on “open and shut” charges.

Host Greta Van Susteren said, “When you give immunity to someone as a federal prosecutor, you get something. And they got nothing. This was said to me, what did they get for offering immunity? I’ve never seen an immunity with hundreds of thousands of dollars swirling out there and who knows what. He didn’t give him anything. It wasn’t even — there was no commitment even to sit down and to tell them everything.”

Dershowitz responded, “Quite the opposite. This immunity really sends a message, we don’t want to hear from you. We don’t want you to testify. We don’t want you to get other people in trouble. Prosecutors know how to twist arms and they use immunity as a weapon. They don’t give it away for nothing. And here, it seems to have been given away for nothing, especially since they had an open and shut case against him. It’s not as if people come in — I’ve done this on many occasions, I go into the prosecutor and I say, look, you’re not going to win this case. Here’s our defense: A, B, C, D, and here are the witnesses. And I scare the prosecutor into making a good deal. And there was nothing here to scare the prosecutor. The case on the guns was open and shut. … The case on the taxes was essentially admitted. So, there was nothing to bargain with.”

