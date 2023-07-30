NBC’s Todd: When GOP Base Realizes Trump Is Unelectable, ‘It May Be Too Late’

NBC host Chuck Todd said Sunday on “Today” that when the Republican base realized former President Donald Trump’s legal cases make him unelectable “it may be too late” because he might “already have the nomination.”

Todd said, “You know, one of the things we’re trying to focus people’s attention to is what this calendar is starting to look like in the first six months of 2024. We are literally going to be going back and forth. In fact, the day of the Iowa caucuses, a civil trial involving Donald Trump begins.”

He continued, “That’s what we know for now, and this is before any new indictments that could come from Jack Smith or from what’s going on in Atlanta. That’s the moment, I think, that all of a sudden Republicans are going to ask themselves ‘What are we doing?’ But I don’t think it’s going to happen before it starts to play itself out.”

Todd added, “It is astonishing to me how many people I run into who haven’t fully comprehended the fact that we’re about to do this. I think that when it becomes clear that that the public’s uncomfortable with this, it may be too late, and he may already have the nomination.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN