Comer, Jordan Signal Ability to Prove Joe Biden Bribery Allegation

Monday, during an appearance on FNC’s “Hannity,” Reps. James Comer (R-KY), the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, and Jim Jordan (R-OH), the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, indicated they would be able to “prove” allegations that President Joe Biden was involved in bribery.

“[W]ill you both answer yes or no — do you believe that this is now officially the Joe Biden bribery allegation?” host Sean Hannity said. “And do you believe that you will be able to prove that, Jim Comer?”

“I sure hope so,” Comer replied. “And I do believe that there’s a lot of smoke. And where there’s smoke, there’s fire. We just heard testimony today that Joe Biden had lied to the American people.”

“Jim Jordan, do you believe that?” Hannity said. “Do you believe that the DOJ has been helping to cover it up?”

“Well, it sure looks that way,” Jordan said. “And I would tell you this: Joe Biden said he was not involved. There were two dinners at the Cafe Milano in D.C. One of them, as you pointed out, where Joe Biden was there for the entire dinner, both times. One of them had Mrs. Baturina, this Russian — the wealthiest woman in Russia, worth over $1 billion. So that sure is a different story than what he’s been telling us all along.”

