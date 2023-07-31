Dem Rep. Goldman: Biden Investigation ‘Needs To End Now,’ It’s ‘Badgering a Private Citizen’

House Oversight Committee member Rep. Daniel Goldman (D-NY) said on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360” that the House Republican’s investigation into President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden needed to “end now” because it was “badgering a private citizen.”

Partial transcript as follows:

GOLDMAN: This investigation, Anderson, needs to end and it needs to end now because what we’re doing is badgering a private citizen, and there’s no legitimate legislative purpose at all.

COOPER: There was also had been talk by Grassley and others about a $5 million payment. Was there anything that Archer said about that today?

GOLDMAN: Yes, he said that’s false. He said that there’s no $5 million payment to Hunter or Joe that he knew about. He said that all of Hunter’s payments from Burisma went through their joint account during the time that Hunter that Devon Archer was on the board. And he said that Joe Biden received no money ever from Burisma.

COOPER: And as we mentioned, the House Republicans late today announced a probe into the plea deal that Hunter Biden got from federal prosecutors on tax and gun charges. The plea deals is up in the air now, obviously, as you know, after the federal judge balked at it, do you think the GOP investigations on that is going to go anywhere? Is this just endless.

GOLDMAN: It’s true. It’s truly stunning to me. This is the taxpayer-funded defense and political arm of Donald Trump. The fact that a three-committee congressional investigation is looking into the plea deal of a private citizen. By the way, a plea deal that was entered into by a Trump-appointed U.S. attorney who President Biden kept on to ensure the independence of the investigation, that they would now actually use taxpayer funds in order to investigate a plea deal is absolutely preposterous and just demonstrates how far afield this Republican Party is from the American people and what they care about. They don’t care about Hunter Biden. They care about the cost of their groceries. They care about their health care. They care about children getting killed at school and not about what Hunter Biden’s tax plea deal is.