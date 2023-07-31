Dem Rep. Goldman: Hunter Wasn’t Promoting His Dad as the Brand, Just ‘the Biden Name’ and Hunter’s Experience

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Ac360,” Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) said that Hunter Biden business associate Devon Archer testified that Hunter Biden wasn’t selling his father as a brand, “the brand that he was talking about is Hunter’s own experience as a lobbyist and a lawyer in Washington, D.C., combined with the Biden name, which, of course, is no different than the Trump name or the Clinton name or any other big political family name.”

Host Anderson Cooper asked, “Do you think it was appropriate for Hunter Biden allegedly to be selling even an illusion of access to his father?”

Goldman responded, “I don’t think that’s an accurate description.” After urging the release of the whole transcript of Archer’s interview, Goldman added, “The fact that he spoke to business associates of Hunter Biden to say hello, to have small talk, casual conversation, is not evidence that Joe Biden or Hunter Biden did anything wrong.”

Cooper then asked, “Why was Hunter Biden having his dad, who is a very powerful person, obviously, on speakerphone during some business — with business associates in the room? I mean, it could appear shady, no, at the very least.”

Goldman answered, “Well, to be clear, it was social dinners when — that he was having with his business associates when he would occasionally put his dad on the phone. Now, he did this about 20 times over ten years, and this is someone who was speaking to his father every day, especially when Beau Biden, Hunter’s brother and President Biden’s son, was very ill with cancer and then passed away. That, as the witness today testified, was what these conversations and these calls were about. And, on occasion, Hunter Biden would put his father on speaker to say, hello. The concept that this brand is Joe Biden is false. That’s not what the witness said. I was the only member who remained in the room when the witness clarified that the brand that he was talking about is Hunter’s own experience as a lobbyist and a lawyer in Washington, D.C., combined with the Biden name, which, of course, is no different than the Trump name or the Clinton name or any other big political family name.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett